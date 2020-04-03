UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) by 179.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Instructure worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Instructure during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Instructure by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,779 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Instructure by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,330,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Instructure during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on INST shares. Barrington Research downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.16.

Shares of INST stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. Instructure Inc has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

