UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $682,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $885,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,211,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

NYSE:JBT opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.56. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

