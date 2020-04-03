UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,083 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKC. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter worth $20,728,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 202,723 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 183,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 132,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,658,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,865,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK during the fourth quarter valued at $8,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $69.32. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $81.86.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKC. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

In other IBERIABANK news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

