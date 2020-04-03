UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,947 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bryan K. Davis purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPR opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $21.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

BPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

