UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 417 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

In related news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.89. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

