UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,760 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day moving average is $141.01. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $178.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.