UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,781 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sanmina worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

SANM stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

