UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLKB stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

