UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 48,398 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gold Fields worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,650,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 454,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 187,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 115,004 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of -0.25.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

