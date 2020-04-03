UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,515 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,046 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $266.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

