UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,511 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Federated Investors worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federated Investors news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FII opened at $17.79 on Friday. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

