UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,426 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $34.65 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

