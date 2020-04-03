UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,896 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 831,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after buying an additional 228,776 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 112,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

