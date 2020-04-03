Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

TSN stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

