Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.
TSN stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24.
In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
