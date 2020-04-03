Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at SunTrust Banks

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THC. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Insiders bought a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after buying an additional 511,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,769,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $2,927,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

