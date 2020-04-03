Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at SunTrust Banks

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THC. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Insiders bought a total of 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,684,000 after buying an additional 511,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $50,769,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $2,927,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
