TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,685 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.34% of TAIWAN FD INC/SH worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 1,116.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TAIWAN FD INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 247,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in TAIWAN FD INC/SH by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,082 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAIWAN FD INC/SH alerts:

NYSE:TWN opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. TAIWAN FD INC/SH has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAIWAN FD INC/SH (NYSE:TWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN FD INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN FD INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.