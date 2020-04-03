Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $799,000 Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.