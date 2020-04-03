Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WCG. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.51. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.56 and a 1 year high of $350.17.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

