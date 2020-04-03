Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 135.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 64,095 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,617,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $5,875,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,167. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.90 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

