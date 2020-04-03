Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,261,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 582,081 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,713,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $6,206,000.

BBBY opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

