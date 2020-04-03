Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WST. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

NYSE WST opened at $155.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.39. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

