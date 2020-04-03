Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,180,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $34,318,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,996,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $28,104,000. Finally, Enstar Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $30.97 on Friday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $119,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

