Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes $552,000 Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,246,000 after buying an additional 673,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Black Knight by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,927,000 after buying an additional 1,544,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Black Knight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,818,000 after buying an additional 912,060 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,512,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKI opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at $240,836,470.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

