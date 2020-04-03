Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 7,196 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

