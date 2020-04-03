Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 456 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,236 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 832,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after acquiring an additional 235,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,608,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $2,302,827.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,327.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $630,008.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,269.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,332,466 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $76.97 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.