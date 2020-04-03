Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 29,916 Shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,450,000 after buying an additional 515,016 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 4.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $787.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.84%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAC. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 19,948 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $132,255.24. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 325,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,248.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 210,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,330. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

