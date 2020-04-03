Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,467 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth $1,149,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EV opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

