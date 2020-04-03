Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Axis Capital by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Axis Capital by 760.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXS stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Axis Capital news, CFO Peter Vogt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Benchimol acquired 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

