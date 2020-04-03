Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sprint by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on S shares. HSBC upgraded Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

NYSE:S opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88. Sprint Corp has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

