Standard Life Aberdeen plc Invests $618,000 in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,261,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Zuora by 2,090.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 740,674 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 534,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

ZUO stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.04. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

