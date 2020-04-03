Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $92,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

