Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $668,000 Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Snap were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Snap by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.27 on Friday. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $151,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,953.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,152,218 shares of company stock valued at $63,847,226 in the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

