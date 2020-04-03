Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS stock opened at $83.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

