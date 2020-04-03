SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) shares traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.22 and last traded at $45.44, 1,704,420 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,916,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

