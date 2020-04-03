Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 369,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $6,647,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,562,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,120,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,422.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,644,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,110,640.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,152,218 shares of company stock worth $63,847,226.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 332,805 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,778,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,569,000 after buying an additional 604,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.