Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Stratasys by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.43 million, a P/E ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.67. Stratasys Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SSYS. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stratasys from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

