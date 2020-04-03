Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,160,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 172,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSBD opened at $11.52 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Lamm acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Yoder purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $88,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.25 to $15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

