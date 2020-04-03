Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $7.93 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Lawton acquired 10,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $110,300.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

