Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $177,000 Position in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCBS. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetroCity Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $272.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.03.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCBS shares. Hovde Group downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MetroCity Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

