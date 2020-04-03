Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $118,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 460,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 76,066 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,923,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,826 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $57,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HL opened at $1.74 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.72.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

