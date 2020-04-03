Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $112,000 Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,465 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,075,000 after acquiring an additional 508,253 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after acquiring an additional 767,600 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after acquiring an additional 743,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,235,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNE Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,938,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NG. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on NovaGold Resources from $11.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.20 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 53,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $489,832.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,122.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 46,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $433,122.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,014 shares of company stock worth $1,645,305 over the last quarter.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

