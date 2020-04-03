Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 94,200 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,200 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. Schneider National Inc has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

