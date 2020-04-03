Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 9,013 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,391,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after buying an additional 259,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

