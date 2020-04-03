Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 612,100 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612,100 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,192,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 75,811 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 983,684 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 600,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNKD. ValuEngine raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.15. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

