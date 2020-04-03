Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 17,400 Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorePoint Lodging were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPLG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 123,630 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 753,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 83,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 61,694 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPLG. ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

CPLG stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.70. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.60%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

