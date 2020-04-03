Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 775,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 164,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $131.38 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.06. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.