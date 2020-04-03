Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $1.43 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

