Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.92. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

