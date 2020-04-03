Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,498 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 646,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. Surgery Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $517.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

