Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 946,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAND. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $5.49 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.